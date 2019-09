Please enable Javascript to watch this video

U.S. Military veteran and performer J.P. Lane visits Morning Dose ahead of singing the national anthem during the Houston Astros baseball game on Patriot's Day. He also talks about his new autobiographical book, "Walking Again," which shares the inspirational story of his life after losing his leg during active duty.

Lane's book signing for "Walking Again" will take place at McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks in the Uptown area at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.