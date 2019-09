Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This past summer, art students at different HISD schools learned about photography through special camps and activities they participated in. We're highlighting some of their work on The Art Spot this week, our wall featuring student artwork.

Our piece that we featured today was by Keren Reyes. She's a 16-year-old sophomore at Sharpstown High School, and her photo project was called "Una Vez Mas."