Is your desk job slowly killing you? Fitness expert shares easy ways to fix bad posture

Posted 1:03 PM, September 12, 2019, by

Are you the type of person who sits down a lost, especially at work? Researchers claim sitting for even as little as four consecutive hours a day increases mortality rates in adults. Personal trainer Josh Carney with Life Time Athletic visits Morning Dose to demonstrate simple exercises you can use to break this bad habit and improve your health.

