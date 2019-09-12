‘Ryde for a Reason’ returns for fourth year, this time to stop human trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A local indoor cycling studio, Ryde, is bringing the community together in an effort to end human trafficking. There are an estimated 313,000 victims of human trafficking in Texas alone, and many of the younger victims are targeted through social media.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 4th Annual "Ryde for a Reason" charity event returns this week with a cocktail party and silent auction Sept, 26 at The Astorian Hotel in downtown Houston from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at the Ryde website. This year spin enthusiasts will be riding in support of the organization, United Against Human Trafficking.

And then, on Sept. 28, supporters will be able to participate in donation-based spin classes at the Ryde studios in the Galleria and Downtown. It's a minimum $20 donation to participate, but riders are encouraged to donate more if inspired to do so. So far, the indoor cycling studio has donated more than $150,000 to the Houston community since opening its doors in 2015.

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe meets with RYDE instructor Karson Neu for a quick ride and insight into this annual charity event.