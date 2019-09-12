Walter Suhr and Mango Punch! to perform at Art in the Park event in Katy

Walter Suhr and Mango Punch visits Morning Dose for a live performance and to talk about the band's beginnings and its latest projects. Mango Punch will perform at 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 during Art in the Park at Central Green Park in Katy.

