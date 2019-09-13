× Candlelight vigil to be held for 5-year-old Sierra Patino at Houston City Hall

HOUSTON — Houstonians and those wishing to share their condolences are encouraged to bring pink balloons to a candlelight vigil being held for little Sierra Patino in the upcoming weeks, according to event organizers.

The event, which has been organized by Houston’s Unsolved Homicides, will be held Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. outside Houston City Hall.

Sierra, who was only 5 years old when she lost her life, was found dead in the closet of her mother’s apartment in the Fairbanks area on Labor Day 2019. Houston medical examiners are still trying to determine an official cause of death.

Priscilla Torres, the victim’s mother, and Santiago Esparza Jr, her mother’s boyfriend, have both been charged with tampering with evidence in connection to Sierra’s murder.

We will update this article should more information becomes available.