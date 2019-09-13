Donkeeboy and Donkeemom team up for interactive art pop-up at The Union HTX this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree— oh wait, or is it the brush doesn't fall far from the easel? Popular Houston muralist Donkeeboy is teaming up with his talented mother (a.k.a. Donkeemom) for a one-day immersive art experience this weekend.

And it's F-R-E-E...FREE!

Morning Dose's Maggie Fleknoe met up Friday with the family for an insider look at this grown-up affair, which is for adults 21 and up only.

The mother-son duo take over a Victorian bungalow in Houston’s Old Sixth Ward Historic neighborhood in the heart of the city's Arts District. This year’s inaugural event celebrates the influences in both Donkeeboy and Donkeemom’s creative world. Take a glimpse into Donkee’s childhood and the pop culture icons deeply woven into the creative fabric of their work.

In the Jack Daniel’s Neighborhood Flavors Pop-Up market, you can celebrate the flavors of Houston with the city’s hottest DJs, local artisan vendors, food and craft cocktails from Decatur Bar & Pop-Up Factory.

The following vendors will also be present:

PrimoMixMichelada

M.Clark.Art

Houston with a Tee

Raices de Colores

Southern Delicacy LTD

Sophisticated Society

Cabrona Enchilada

Inked Cotton

Popston

Mijas Cultura

Eight One Sneakers

This pop-up art studio will be open Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Union HTX.