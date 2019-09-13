Grupo Herrera, Hispanic Health raise money for scholarship to help aspiring Latino healthcare professionals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know only 8% of the healthcare workforce is Latino? In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Hispanic Health and the Grupo Herrera Restaurants have partnered up to make change.

Dario Herrera and nursing student Karen Muguerza visit Morning Dose to talk about a scholarship fundraising campaign to assist students pursuing careers in the health and medical fields.

Muguerza, who was 1 out of 5 scholarship recipients last year, is currently studying at Texas Women's University. She talks specifically about how this scholarship has made a difference in her life.