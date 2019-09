Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The official first day of autumn will soon be upon us! Check out the final photo we'll be featuring in The Art Spot from Houston ISD summer photography project.

Elijah Cooper, a junior at Jack Yates High School, says he took his photo in Midtown. He added it was extraordinary to see this beautiful flower on the side of a road. Nice job, Elijah! And thank you to all the students who submitted artwork.