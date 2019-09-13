Kajun Asian on Wheels bringing the heat and homestyle goodness

Posted 11:03 AM, September 13, 2019, by

We hope you're ready to mix and spice things up! Houston fusion food truck Kajun Asian on Wheels pulled into the CW39 Houston parking lot Friday morning to share its delicious menu of pork belly kimchi fries, teriyaki bowls, cajun tacos, gumbo and more with the Morning Dose crew.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.