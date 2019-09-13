League City Council agrees to share cost of local flood study for Dickinson Bayou, Clear Creek with Friendswood

LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS (LEAGUE CITY) — League City is moving forward with a regional approach to address flooding issues along Clear Creek and Dickinson Bayou. On September 10, the League City Council unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Friendswood to help share in the costs for a regional study to address the issue.

Under the agreement, Friendswood will give League City $40,220 in partnership toward the study to address flooding issues in the Clear Creek and Dickinson Bayou watersheds, which overlap several municipalities in the area. League City plans to sign or has already signed agreements with several other entities including the City of Dickinson, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Harris County Flood Control District, and Galveston County. Brazoria County and Pearland have also expressed interested in contributing toward the study.

After Hurricane Harvey, the League City Council directed City Manager John Baumgartner to lead a regional effort to address flooding caused by elevated water levels along Clear Creek and Dickinson Bayou. League City is working with the consulting firm Freese and Nichols and the Army Corps of Engineers to develop the scope of work for the $1.5 million study, which will get underway in November of this year.