HPD leader says police can’t end gun violence alone after two young shooting victims found outside church

HOUSTON — Local police are investigating after a shooting left one young man dead and another seriously injured in southeast Houston over the weekend.

The Houston Police Department was called to the Holy Bible Missionary Baptist Church at the corner of Paris and Branch streets around 10 p.m. Sunday for a shooting in progress call. When officers arrived, they found the victims in the parking lot. They are believed to be somewhere in their late teens or early twenties.

One of the young men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the Texas Medical Center in critical condition. He went into surgery Sunday night.

For now, they’re still trying to piece together what happened. Witnesses told police they heard multiple shots but didn’t see any suspects.

HPD Executive Chief Troy Finner says something has to be done about this type of violence, but that it can’t all be done by police alone.

“You can imagine receiving the news that your kid, your brother, your son is dead," Finner said. "At some point, we’ve got to do something as a community and police are not going to do it alone, it’s going to be with our community.”

No weapons were recovered either, so police are asking for the community’s help in solving this.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).