Houston-born children's book author Alice Perez has a deep passion for storytelling and teaching youth about their culture. She visits Morning Dose to talk about her newest book "Vamos A Veracruz," which chronicles the adventures of a young girl exploring the Mexican coast.

Perez, who is also a primary teacher at Westside Montessori, wrote the book as tribute to her late grandmother.

