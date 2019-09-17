Crave bakery debuts alcohol-infused Cocktail Cupcakes with flights and happy hour special

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oh, cupcakes aren't just for kids! Popular local bakery Crave invites dessert lovers to taste a flight of its new cocktail cupcakes— yes, adult-only cocktails! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe joins Crave owner Elizabeth Harrison Cooper and Cake & Confetti creator Meredith Straggers to show you can get the best out of these delicious new treats.

These specialty cupcakes are made with alcohol-infused icing and fillings and come in several classic cocktail flavors like Piña Colada, peach Bellini and margarita. Crave is hosting a cocktail cupcake happy hour from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. If you buy a cocktail cupcake, you get an additional item for $1.

