Crave bakery debuts alcohol-infused Cocktail Cupcakes with flights and happy hour special

Posted 11:59 AM, September 17, 2019, by

Oh, cupcakes aren't just for kids! Popular local bakery Crave invites dessert lovers to taste a flight of its new cocktail cupcakes— yes, adult-only cocktails! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe joins Crave owner Elizabeth Harrison Cooper and Cake & Confetti creator Meredith Straggers to show you can get the best out of these delicious new treats.

These specialty cupcakes are made with alcohol-infused icing and fillings and come in several classic cocktail flavors like Piña Colada, peach Bellini and margarita. Crave is hosting a cocktail cupcake happy hour from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. If you buy a cocktail cupcake, you get an additional item for $1.

