James Cole Clay with the Houston Film Critics Society visits Morning Dose to talk about the upcoming movie releases you wouldn't want to miss! From 'Joker' to 'JoJo Rabbit,' he tells us his about his personal favorites and duds.
Is ‘Joker’ worth the watch? Local film critic gives insight to this, other movies before big releases
-
JB Smoove’s nationwide ‘Lollygaggin” comedy tour coming to Houston
-
Rap lyricist Jazz Anderson performs ‘Prosper,’ talks about latest project on Morning Dose
-
Survivor of Texas A&M University bonfire tragedy in documentary film 20 years later
-
Local father creates garden memorial remembering daughter, other lives lost during 9/11
-
Jerry Springer talks debut of new show, ‘Judge Jerry’
-
-
Frewuhn performs ‘Notice me’ on Morning Dose after new album release
-
U.S. military veteran to perform national anthem at Astros game on 9/11
-
Nickelodeon’s ‘All That’ star Nathan Janak joins us on Morning Dose
-
Local 11-year-old male designer to showcase clothes during New York Fashion Week
-
The Black Iris Project debuts in Houston
-
-
New York Times best-selling author Katharine McGee talks ‘American Royals’ book after big release
-
Teen Harvey hero honored after saving 17 people from deadly floodwaters
-
Masterpiece Desserts owner shares harrowing tale of how near-death experience led to famous cheesecake recipe