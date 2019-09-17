Houston-born fashion designer Cesar Galindo visits to Morning Dose to talk about how his label Czar is partnering with Kimora Lee Simmons for a new fashion line. Plus, could Baby Phat be making a big comeback with new look? Watch the video above to find out!
Kimora Lee Simmons partners with Houston designer Cesar Galindo for new fashion line
-
Local 11-year-old male designer to showcase clothes during New York Fashion Week
-
Local female entrepreneur launches chic clothing line for the every day woman
-
Top men’s fashion trends for Fall 2019
-
Cypress brothers, men’s clothing designers chosen for Flying Solo runway show during Paris Fashion Week
-
Nickelodeon’s ‘All That’ star Nathan Janak joins us on Morning Dose
-
-
SNEAK PEEK: Smart Scholars Foundation to host kids fashion show this weekend
-
Micah Edwards performs new single ‘Getaway’ on Morning Dose
-
Frewuhn performs ‘Notice me’ on Morning Dose after new album release
-
Tru Essence launches new line of dry shampoo hair wipes
-
When Worlds Collide shares sneak peek of upcoming Industrial Evolution charity fashion show
-
-
Flip the Zip social app connects movers with people, resources in their new neighborhood
-
Jerry Springer talks debut of new show, ‘Judge Jerry’
-
‘Vamos A Vercruz:’ Houston author encourages children to explore new worlds, culture in latest book