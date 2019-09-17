Kimora Lee Simmons partners with Houston designer Cesar Galindo for new fashion line

Posted 10:37 AM, September 17, 2019, by

Houston-born fashion designer Cesar Galindo visits to Morning Dose to talk about how his label Czar is partnering with Kimora Lee Simmons for a new fashion line. Plus, could Baby Phat be making a big comeback with new look? Watch the video above to find out!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.