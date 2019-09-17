MacArthur High School students present ‘Deepness’ and ‘Fragmented Emotions’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we show you artwork from students across the Houston area on The Art Spot. This week, we're showcasing work from students over at Aldine ISD's MacArthur High School.

Jose De Leon's piece is called "Deepness" and Jose says the blue color and piece represents a horrific time in his life. When he was younger, he almost drowned. Jose says that he now finds it ironic that his favorite color is blue.

Fernanda Manzano's piece is called "Fragmented Emotions." It's a ceramic vase project Fernanda worked on. It's a face with one eye, and multiple colors and shapes all around, with each representing a different emotion.