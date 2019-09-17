NASA Astronaut Anne McClain, Summer Worden custody battle case re-opened without ex-couple’s knowledge 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The custody battle between NASA astronaut Anne McClain and her wife Summer Worden has taken a new turn. Worden is now facing off with the judge in the case after the case was re-opened without their knowledge or input, according to Worden.

The highly publicized battle made headlines after Worden accused McClain of accessing her bank records from space in an effort to win the custody battle. Shortly after all the media attention the case got, both parties agreed to dismiss the case. But then late last week, the amicus attorney appointed to the case went to Judge Linda Dunson to file a petition for the case to be re-opened. Worden claims it's all in an effort to collect more attorney fees. But it doesn't stop there. Worden's also upset with the judge.

"It's equally appalling that the judge, without even hearing our arguments or us challenging this petition, just signed off and re-opened the case. The dismissal is not effective right now, and the case is re-opened, and that is sick to me. It's an abuse of power," Worden said at a press conference on Monday.

We've reached out to the judge's office this morning for a response or statement, but we have not heard back yet.