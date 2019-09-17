Opioid, drug drop-off spots set up across Houston for ‘Crush the Crisis’ week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston leaders are coming together to curb opioid misuse and abuse throughout the area. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and other officials are hosting a weeklong, citywide effort to bring awareness about addiction to prescription pain medication and are also having a take-back event.

Crush the Crisis will allow users to drop off their opioids with no questions asked at any of the dozen HCA Houston Healthcare locations. The event is possible through a partnership between HCA Houston Healthcare, the University of Houston College of Nursing and local law enforcement. The idea is to get these unused and expired drugs out of your medicine cabinets and disposed of in a safe way, organizers said.

We’ve heard about the opioid crisis across the country for the past several years, and Houston isn’t immune to the problem. Since 2013, deaths in Harris County associated with opioid overdose are up a 135%. According to the local health department, in 2018, 318 deaths in Harris County were associated with opioid overdoses.

The city’s public health authority said we all play a part in turning this around and it starts with not stigmatizing those that are struggling.

ACCEPTED ITEMS

Tablets, Capsules and Patches

Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin)

Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet)

Tramadol (Ultram)

Codeine

Fentanyl (Duragesic)

Morphine

Hydromorphone (Dilaudid)

Oxymorphone (Opana)

NOT ACCEPTED ITEMS

Needles

Syringes

Lancets

Inhalers

Liquids

“These are people with jobs," Dr. David Persse of the Public Health Authority for City of Houston Health Department said. "These are people with families. One thing that we can all do is stop stigmatizing the opiate addict. Any single one of us could become an opiate addict if the situation of our lives just gets lined up in the wrong way.”

This weekend is a great opportunity to safely get rid of these medications that we know can have such a negative impact when used the wrong way. The event is going on at 13 HCA locations across our area. It will be a drive through set up in the parking lots of each facility and it will be going on ‪from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here for a full list of these locations and medications.