Harris County meteorologist Jeff Linder give insight Imelda as Houston Flash Flood Watch continues

Posted 12:54 PM, September 18, 2019, by

HOUSTON — Houston experienced bouts of heavy rain Wednesday as tropical disturbance Imelda formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe met with Meteorologist with the Harris County Flood Control District Jeff Linder at Houston Transtar as he and his team continued to monitor local roadways and bayous for potential flooding.

