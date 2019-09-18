HOUSTON — Houston experienced bouts of heavy rain Wednesday as tropical disturbance Imelda formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe met with Meteorologist with the Harris County Flood Control District Jeff Linder at Houston Transtar as he and his team continued to monitor local roadways and bayous for potential flooding.
Harris County meteorologist Jeff Linder give insight Imelda as Houston Flash Flood Watch continues
-
League City Council agrees to share cost of local flood study for Dickinson Bayou, Clear Creek with Friendswood
-
Dorian is approaching Puerto Rico and it could bring life-threatening flash floods
-
Bahamas pummeled by Hurricane Dorian’s 185-mph winds
-
Harris County deputy constable shot, injured during traffic stop
-
27 people displaced after fire tears through NE Harris County apartment complex
-
-
Family questioning quality of medical care after Harris County inmate dies in custody
-
Harris County Commissioners Court denies DA’s request for more money, passes LGTBQ workplace protection
-
FBI seeking help identifying Houston bank robber dressed as a mummy
-
Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a Category 3 storm as it threatens landfall in the Carolinas
-
Stewart Title riving spirit of kindness, giving with ‘It’s Christmas in July’ citywide charity event
-
-
Harris County deputy passes away after collapsing on duty
-
Ben Taub Hospital now accepting emergency room patients after major water leak
-
Opioid drop-off spots set up across Houston for ‘Crush the Crisis’ week