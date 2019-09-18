Harris County officials keeping close eye on roadways, bayous as Imelda brings in heavy rain

HOUSTON — Houston experienced bouts of heavy rain Wednesday as tropical disturbance Imelda formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe met with Harris County Toll Road Authority Sgt. Herb Martinez as he and his team continued to monitor local roadways and bayous for potential flooding.

