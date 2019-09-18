HIGH WATER AREAS reported across Houston as tropical depression moves in

HOUSTON — Houston drivers are encouraged to take extra precaution while navigating local roadways Wednesday as a tropical depression passes through the area, bringing heavy rain and possible flooding. Here’s a list of high water area reported by Houston Transtar.

Updated as of 5:37 a.m.

 IH-45 GULF Southbound At EL DORADO BLVD 3 Frontage Road Lanes,Exit Ramp Verified at 4:26 AM today
 IH-45 GULF Southbound At FM-2351/CLEAR LAKE CITY BLVD 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 4:20 AM today
 IH-610 WEST LOOP Northbound At S POST OAK RD All Mainlanes Verified at 4:37 AM today
 BELTWAY 8-SOUTH Westbound At MYKAWA 1 Frontage Road Lane Verified at 3:17 AM today
FM-1462 Eastbound At Songbird Dr in Brazoria County Right Lane Verified at 5:24 AM today
FM-523 Northbound After BIG SLOUGH/CR 223 in Brazoria County Right Shoulder,Right Lane Verified at 11:51 PM on on 9/17/2019
