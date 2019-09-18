HIGH WATER AREAS reported across Houston as tropical depression moves in

HOUSTON — Houston drivers are encouraged to take extra precaution while navigating local roadways Wednesday as a tropical depression passes through the area, bringing heavy rain and possible flooding. Here’s a list of high water area reported by Houston Transtar.
Updated as of 5:37 a.m.
|IH-45 GULF Southbound At EL DORADO BLVD
|3 Frontage Road Lanes,Exit Ramp
|Verified at 4:26 AM today
|IH-45 GULF Southbound At FM-2351/CLEAR LAKE CITY BLVD
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 4:20 AM today
|IH-610 WEST LOOP Northbound At S POST OAK RD
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 4:37 AM today
|BELTWAY 8-SOUTH Westbound At MYKAWA
|1 Frontage Road Lane
|Verified at 3:17 AM today
|FM-1462 Eastbound At Songbird Dr in Brazoria County
|Right Lane
|Verified at 5:24 AM today
|FM-523 Northbound After BIG SLOUGH/CR 223 in Brazoria County
|Right Shoulder,Right Lane
|Verified at 11:51 PM on on 9/17/2019