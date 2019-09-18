Judge Lina Hidalgo reminds Harris County residents to be cautious as Imelda forms in Gulf

Posted 1:01 PM, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:19PM, September 18, 2019

HOUSTON — Houston experienced bouts of heavy rain Wednesday as tropical disturbance Imelda formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe met with the Harris County Flood Control District Judge Lina Hidalgo at Houston Transtar as she and her team continued to monitor local roadways and bayous for potential flooding.

