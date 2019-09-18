HOUSTON — Houston experienced bouts of heavy rain Wednesday as tropical disturbance Imelda formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe met with the Harris County Flood Control District Judge Lina Hidalgo at Houston Transtar as she and her team continued to monitor local roadways and bayous for potential flooding.
Judge Lina Hidalgo reminds Harris County residents to be cautious as Imelda forms in Gulf
-
Harris County meteorologist Jeff Linder give insight Imelda as Houston Flash Flood Watch continues
-
Harris County officials keeping close eye on roadways, bayous as Imelda brings in heavy rain
-
Fire erupts at ExxonMobil chemical plant in Baytown
-
Houston prepares for possible hurricane brewing in the Gulf
-
HIGH WATER AREAS reported across Houston as tropical depression moves in
-
-
Stewart Title riving spirit of kindness, giving with ‘It’s Christmas in July’ citywide charity event
-
Showboat Drive-In manager fatally shoots attempted robbery suspect, deputies say
-
Ben Taub Hospital now accepting emergency room patients after major water leak
-
Family questioning quality of medical care after Harris County inmate dies in custody
-
League City Council agrees to share cost of local flood study for Dickinson Bayou, Clear Creek with Friendswood
-
-
Opioid drop-off spots set up across Houston for ‘Crush the Crisis’ week
-
Harris County deputy passes away after collapsing on duty
-
HCSO: Man steals ambulance from hospital, goes to buy KFC chicken and cigarettes