MacArthur High School students present ‘Breath of Dallia’ and ‘A Glimpse of Joy’

Each week, we show you artwork from students across the Houston area on The Art Spot. This week, we’re showcasing work from students over at Aldine ISD’s MacArthur High School.

Marissa Agado's piece is called "Breath of the Dallia." Marissa says the inspiration behind her work is mainly Frida Kah-lo, and how she was known for her bright colored art work and flowers.

Emely Majano's piece is called "A Glimpse of Joy." Emely drew her sister's hands interlocking with hers. She says the inspiration behind that piece was to show her connection with her little sister.