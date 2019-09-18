Matter of Principal: Goal planning tips for academic success

It's never too late to adapt the habits that will help you be successful in the classroom. Dr. Dameion Cook from Mickey Leland Prep Academy has some tips for students to make sure they start off the school year on the right foot, starting with smart goal setting and planning.

