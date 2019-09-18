Photographer

Posted 12:36 PM, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:16PM, September 18, 2019

JOB ID:  2019-50102

Overview

KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a full-time Photographer to work in our Houston, TX location.

The Photographer must be able to creatively capture and edit news video while collaborating with news team on story ideas and/or pictorial essays.

Responsibilities

  • Shoot video of news events, both live and recorded for news program
  • Edit material to match script prepared by reporter, producer or executive producer
  • Set up necessary equipment in order to allow transmissions of pictures or live from-the-scene reports back to the station
  • Responsible for ensuring assigned equipment is returned and in good working condition
  • Notify proper channel when equipment and/or vehicles malfunction
  • Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
  • 3+ years’ experience as news or production photographer
  • 2 years’ experience in editing
  • Strong background in ENG (electronic news gathering) operations
  • SNG (satellite news gathering) experience preferred
  • Must have valid driver’s license and good driving record
  • Must be able to work independently
  • Must be able to work flexible schedule including early mornings and holidays
  • Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
  • Ability to lift in excess of 50 pounds on a regular basis

Equal Employment Opportunity

#TBMB

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching approximately 49 million households, national entertainment cable network WGN America, whose reach is more than 75 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 49 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM, the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV and Covers Media Group, an unrivaled source of online sports betting information. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information please visitwww.tribunemedia.com.

Tribune is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.