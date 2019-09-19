TORNADO WARNING ISSUED FOR WINNIE, TEXAS

Drivers face floodwaters in southeast Houston as heavy rain from Imelda pours in

Posted 5:15 AM, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:16AM, September 19, 2019

HOUSTON — Intense thunderstorms moved across the Houston area Wednesday causing flooding in some neighborhoods. Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter talks with drivers outside a gas station near Monroe and Scranton streets where roads are already flooded in southeast Houston.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.