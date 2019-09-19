HOUSTON — Intense thunderstorms moved across the Houston area Wednesday causing flooding in some neighborhoods. Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter talks with drivers outside a gas station near Monroe and Scranton streets where roads are already flooded in southeast Houston.
Drivers face floodwaters in southeast Houston as heavy rain from Imelda pours in
