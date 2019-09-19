TORNADO WARNING ISSUED FOR WINNIE, TEXAS

Drivers stranded in Winnie as east Houston hit with intense thunderstorms

Posted 7:59 AM, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:10AM, September 19, 2019

WINNIE, Texas — Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter talks with stranded drivers at a gas station in Winnie as tropical depression Imelda continues to bring intense storms and flooding to the southeast Texas area.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.