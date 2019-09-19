TORNADO WARNING ISSUED FOR WINNIE, TEXAS

East Houston residents under Flash Flood Warning as heavy rain pours in

Posted 7:48 AM, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:49AM, September 19, 2019

HOUSTON — Morning Dose meteorologist Maria Sotolongo tracks the intense bands of rain slowly moving Thursday over the far north to northeast areas of Houston. Flood Flash Watch alerts has been issued for the immediate area. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning alert Winnie, Texas.

