HOUSTON — Morning Dose meteorologist Maria Sotolongo tracks the intense bands of rain slowly moving Thursday over the far north to northeast areas of Houston. Flood Flash Watch alerts has been issued for the immediate area. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning alert Winnie, Texas.
East Houston residents under Flash Flood Warning as heavy rain pours in
-
Harris County meteorologist Jeff Linder gives insight Imelda as Houston Flash Flood Watch continues
-
Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a Category 3 storm as it threatens landfall in the Carolinas
-
Dorian is approaching Puerto Rico and it could bring life-threatening flash floods
-
Bahamas pummeled by Hurricane Dorian’s 185-mph winds
-
The Stuffed Potato Factory on Morning Dose
-
-
Judge Lina Hidalgo reminds Harris County residents to be cautious as Imelda forms in Gulf
-
Puerto Rico under a tropical storm warning, hurricane watch as Dorian approaches
-
Morning Dose team heads to George R. Brown Convention Center for Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest
-
Midwest Coney Connection, Tutti Treats food truck bringing Michigan classics to Texas
-
U.S. military veteran to perform national anthem at Astros game on 9/11
-
-
Drivers face floodwaters in southeast Houston as heavy rain from Imelda pours in
-
‘Vamos A Vercruz:’ Houston author encourages children to explore new worlds, culture in latest book
-
Jerry Springer talks debut of new show, ‘Judge Jerry’