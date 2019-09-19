TORNADO WARNING ISSUED FOR WINNIE, TEXAS

Fun, drinks and beautiful curiosities at ‘Cirque du Freak’ charity art show

Posted 9:56 AM, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:57AM, September 19, 2019

Come one, come all to Cirque du Freak! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits Spring Street Studios for a preview of a charity art show and party benefiting local artists. She talks with married couple and co-founders of Artists for Artists Tra and Amber Slaughter.

The couple started their organization after a close friend, another artist, was injured and wasn't able to work.

"We're a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides emergency recovery grants to artists in times of crisis," Tra Slaughter said. "Whether they have an illness or natural disaster, something happens, they can come to us."

The event is for those 21 and up and will feature fire breathers, a sword-swallowing act, a live band, open bar, both a silent and live auction — and of course, a showcase of original artwork!

Cirque du Freak is happening Saturday from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Click here for tickets and to learn more about he event.

