TORNADO WARNING ISSUED FOR WINNIE, TEXAS

Harris County officials strongly urge northeast residents to stay home during flash flood emergency

Posted 9:00 AM, September 19, 2019, by

HOUSTON — Harris County Flood Control District officials continue to monitor tropical depression Imelda Thursday as the storm slowly passed through the Houston area for a second day, resulting in intense flooding and rain. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits Houston TranStar to speak with meteorologist Jeff Linder and others about the storms movements and the status of local bayous and other waterways.

