Pearland High School quarterback J.D. Head is this week’s Class Acts

PEARLAND, Texas — J.D. Head has had quite the high school experience from playing in the state of Oklahoma to making a move to the biggest high school football state in the country.

At Pearland High School, he has excelled on and off the field as the Oilers quarterback, but years from now that's now how he wants to be remembered.

"I just try to be the guy that always cleans up the locker room, just leave things better than the way I found them. Just doing the right things now so that hopefully it can bear fruit," Head said.

His coach Ricky Tullos also thinks highly of this student athlete.

"Fantastic kid. He does a great job in the classroom and the community, big time leader, true definition of a student athlete," Tullos said.

Now J.D. gets to continue being a student athlete as he heads off to Louisiana Tech next spring. He put in the extra work this off season so that he can graduate early and join the Bulldogs for spring football.

"I got my credits done, got my summer school and I'm going to be a college student. I'm just so excited to get the opportunity to play at the next level and it's just something I've always dreamed of," Head said.