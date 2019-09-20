HIGH WATER areas remain Friday after Imelda passes through Houston area
HOUSTON — Harris County Flood District officials continue to monitor high water level throughout the Greater Houston area after Tropical Depression Imelda brought intense downpours and flooding to several major roadways. Here’s a list of verified high water areas, according to Houston Transtar.
UPDATED: Friday at 2:010 a.m.
|IH-10 EAST Westbound At SAN JACINTO ST
|Entrance Ramp
|Verified at 11:36 AM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-10 EAST Westbound At SAN JACINTO ST
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 2:10 PM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-10 Eastbound At SH-146 in Chambers County
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 6:25 PM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-10 Eastbound At TX-73 in Chambers County
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 6:44 AM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-45 NORTH Northbound At AIRLINE DR
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 11:38 AM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-45 NORTH Northbound At IH-10 KATY
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 1:46 PM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-45 NORTH Northbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 10:52 AM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-45 NORTH Southbound At IH-10 East/ Milam
|Exit Ramp
|Verified at 1:59 PM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-45 NORTH Southbound At N MAIN ST
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 1:41 PM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-45 NORTH Southbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 10:54 AM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-610 NORTH LOOP Westbound At HIRSCH RD
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 2:48 PM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-610 WEST LOOP Northbound At WESTPARK DR
|3 Frontage Road Lanes,Exit Ramp
|Verified at 6:31 AM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 3:25 PM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound At IH-610 NORTH LOOP
|Right Shoulder,Left Lane,Right Lane,3 Center Lanes
|Verified at 11:59 PM
|IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound At JENSEN
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 10:44 AM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER
|1 Frontage Road Lane
|Verified at 11:24 AM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound At WILL CLAYTON PARKWAY
|4 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 9:51 AM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-69 Eastex Freeway Southbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 3:27 PM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-69 Eastex Freeway Southbound At GREENS RD
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 10:45 AM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-69 Eastex Freeway Southbound At PARKER RD
|All Mainlanes
|Cleared at 1:38 AM today
|IH-69 Northbound At MONTGOMERY-HARRIS COUNTY LINE in Montgomery County
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 9:27 AM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-69 Southbound At CREEKWOOD DR/DEERBROOK in Montgomery County
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 6:05 PM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-69 Southbound At FM 1314 in Montgomery County
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 6:02 PM on on 9/19/2019
|IH-69 Southbound At MONTGOMERY-LIBERTY COUNTY LINE in Montgomery County
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 9:27 AM on on 9/19/2019
|SH-242 Eastbound At FM-1485 in Montgomery County
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 4:36 PM on on 9/19/2019
|SH-242 Westbound At FIRETOWER RD in Montgomery County
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 4:35 PM on on 9/19/2019
|SH-288 Southbound At SH 332/ OYSTER CREEK DR in Brazoria County
|Left Lane
|Verified at 7:51 PM on on 9/19/2019
|SH-99 Lanier Pkwy – North Eastbound At Birnham Woods Dr in Montgomery County
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 8:57 AM on on 9/19/2019
|SH-99 Lanier Pkwy – North Westbound Before US 59 Eastex Frwy in Montgomery County
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 9:06 AM on on 9/19/2019
|BELTWAY 8-EAST Northbound At N. LAKE HOUSTON PARKWAY
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 10:33 AM on on 9/19/2019
|BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At HARDY TOLL
|4 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 10:16 AM on on 9/19/2019
|BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At JOHN RALSTON
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 12:02 PM on on 9/19/2019
|BELTWAY 8-NORTH Westbound At HARDY TOLL
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 10:20 AM on on 9/19/2019
|BELTWAY 8-NORTH Westbound At JOHN RALSTON
|3 Frontage Road Lanes
|Verified at 11:47 AM on on 9/19/2019
|FM-1485 Eastbound At DRY CREEK RD in Montgomery County
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 7:38 PM on on 9/19/2019
|FM-1485 Eastbound At MONTGOMERY-HARRIS COUNTY LINE in Montgomery County
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 11:31 AM on on 9/19/2019
|FM-1485 Northbound At HARRIS-MONTGOMERY COUNTY LINE
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 9:33 AM on on 9/19/2019
|FM-1485 Westbound At Gene Campbell Blvd in Montgomery County
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 5:35 PM on on 9/19/2019
|FM-2090 Eastbound Before MARK DR in Montgomery County
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 9:32 AM on on 9/19/2019
|FM-2090 Westbound At IH-69 in Montgomery County
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 9:29 AM on on 9/19/2019
|HARDY TOLL ROAD Northbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH
|Exit Ramp
|Verified at 11:44 AM on on 9/19/2019
|HARDY TOLL ROAD Northbound At GULF BANK RD/COLLINS RD
|Exit Ramp
|Cleared at 1:36 AM today
|HARDY TOLL ROAD Northbound At RANKIN RD
|Exit Ramp
|Cleared at 1:40 AM today
|HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At CROSSTIMBERS ST
|Exit Ramp
|Verified at 11:20 AM on on 9/19/2019
|HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At CROSSTIMBERS ST
|Exit Ramp
|Verified at 4:25 PM on on 9/19/2019
|HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At GULF BANK RD/COLLINS RD
|Exit Ramp
|Cleared at 1:40 AM today
|LOOP 494 Northbound At IH-69 EASTEX
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 11:25 AM on on 9/19/2019
|LOOP-494 Northbound After NORTHPARK DR in Montgomery County
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 4:28 PM on on 9/19/2019
|LOOP-494 Southbound At FM-1314 in Montgomery County
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 4:29 PM on on 9/19/2019
|NORTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Eastbound At John Ralston
|Exit Ramp
|Verified at 4:20 PM on on 9/19/2019
|NORTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Eastbound At John Ralston
|3 Frontage Road Lanes,Exit Ramp
|Verified at 4:48 PM on on 9/19/2019
|NORTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Westbound At John Ralston
|Exit Ramp
|Verified at 11:47 AM on on 9/19/2019
|SH 275 / HARBORSIDE Eastbound At 51ST (PELICAN ISLAND CAUSEWAY) in Galveston County
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 8:54 AM on on 9/18/2019
|SH 275 / HARBORSIDE Westbound At 14th St/ Christopher Columbus Blvd in Galveston County
|All Mainlanes
|Verified at 8:56 AM on on 9/18/2019