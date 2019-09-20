HIGH WATER areas remain Friday after Imelda passes through Houston area 

HOUSTON — Harris County Flood District officials continue to monitor high water level throughout the Greater Houston area after Tropical Depression Imelda brought intense downpours and flooding to several major roadways. Here’s a list of verified high water areas, according to Houston Transtar.

UPDATED: Friday at 2:010 a.m.

 IH-10 EAST Westbound At SAN JACINTO ST Entrance Ramp Verified at 11:36 AM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-10 EAST Westbound At SAN JACINTO ST All Mainlanes Verified at 2:10 PM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-10 Eastbound At SH-146 in Chambers County All Mainlanes Verified at 6:25 PM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-10 Eastbound At TX-73 in Chambers County All Mainlanes Verified at 6:44 AM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-45 NORTH Northbound At AIRLINE DR 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 11:38 AM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-45 NORTH Northbound At IH-10 KATY All Mainlanes Verified at 1:46 PM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-45 NORTH Northbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 10:52 AM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-45 NORTH Southbound At IH-10 East/ Milam Exit Ramp Verified at 1:59 PM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-45 NORTH Southbound At N MAIN ST All Mainlanes Verified at 1:41 PM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-45 NORTH Southbound At SH 249/ MOUNT HOUSTON RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 10:54 AM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-610 NORTH LOOP Westbound At HIRSCH RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 2:48 PM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-610 WEST LOOP Northbound At WESTPARK DR 3 Frontage Road Lanes,Exit Ramp Verified at 6:31 AM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 3:25 PM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound At IH-610 NORTH LOOP Right Shoulder,Left Lane,Right Lane,3 Center Lanes Verified at 11:59 PM
 IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound At JENSEN 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 10:44 AM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound At SAN JACINTO RIVER 1 Frontage Road Lane Verified at 11:24 AM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-69 Eastex Freeway Northbound At WILL CLAYTON PARKWAY 4 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 9:51 AM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-69 Eastex Freeway Southbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 3:27 PM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-69 Eastex Freeway Southbound At GREENS RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 10:45 AM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-69 Eastex Freeway Southbound At PARKER RD All Mainlanes Cleared at 1:38 AM today
 IH-69 Northbound At MONTGOMERY-HARRIS COUNTY LINE in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 9:27 AM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-69 Southbound At CREEKWOOD DR/DEERBROOK in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 6:05 PM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-69 Southbound At FM 1314 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 6:02 PM on on 9/19/2019
 IH-69 Southbound At MONTGOMERY-LIBERTY COUNTY LINE in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 9:27 AM on on 9/19/2019
SH-242 Eastbound At FM-1485 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 4:36 PM on on 9/19/2019
SH-242 Westbound At FIRETOWER RD in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 4:35 PM on on 9/19/2019
 SH-288 Southbound At SH 332/ OYSTER CREEK DR in Brazoria County Left Lane Verified at 7:51 PM on on 9/19/2019
 SH-99 Lanier Pkwy – North Eastbound At Birnham Woods Dr in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 8:57 AM on on 9/19/2019
 SH-99 Lanier Pkwy – North Westbound Before US 59 Eastex Frwy in Montgomery County 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 9:06 AM on on 9/19/2019
 BELTWAY 8-EAST Northbound At N. LAKE HOUSTON PARKWAY 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 10:33 AM on on 9/19/2019
 BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At HARDY TOLL 4 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 10:16 AM on on 9/19/2019
 BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound At JOHN RALSTON 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 12:02 PM on on 9/19/2019
 BELTWAY 8-NORTH Westbound At HARDY TOLL 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 10:20 AM on on 9/19/2019
 BELTWAY 8-NORTH Westbound At JOHN RALSTON 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 11:47 AM on on 9/19/2019
FM-1485 Eastbound At DRY CREEK RD in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 7:38 PM on on 9/19/2019
FM-1485 Eastbound At MONTGOMERY-HARRIS COUNTY LINE in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 11:31 AM on on 9/19/2019
FM-1485 Northbound At HARRIS-MONTGOMERY COUNTY LINE All Mainlanes Verified at 9:33 AM on on 9/19/2019
FM-1485 Westbound At Gene Campbell Blvd in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 5:35 PM on on 9/19/2019
FM-2090 Eastbound Before MARK DR in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 9:32 AM on on 9/19/2019
FM-2090 Westbound At IH-69 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 9:29 AM on on 9/19/2019
 HARDY TOLL ROAD Northbound At BELTWAY 8-NORTH Exit Ramp Verified at 11:44 AM on on 9/19/2019
 HARDY TOLL ROAD Northbound At GULF BANK RD/COLLINS RD Exit Ramp Cleared at 1:36 AM today
 HARDY TOLL ROAD Northbound At RANKIN RD Exit Ramp Cleared at 1:40 AM today
 HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At CROSSTIMBERS ST Exit Ramp Verified at 11:20 AM on on 9/19/2019
 HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At CROSSTIMBERS ST Exit Ramp Verified at 4:25 PM on on 9/19/2019
 HARDY TOLL ROAD Southbound At GULF BANK RD/COLLINS RD Exit Ramp Cleared at 1:40 AM today
LOOP 494 Northbound At IH-69 EASTEX All Mainlanes Verified at 11:25 AM on on 9/19/2019
LOOP-494 Northbound After NORTHPARK DR in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 4:28 PM on on 9/19/2019
LOOP-494 Southbound At FM-1314 in Montgomery County All Mainlanes Verified at 4:29 PM on on 9/19/2019
 NORTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Eastbound At John Ralston Exit Ramp Verified at 4:20 PM on on 9/19/2019
 NORTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Eastbound At John Ralston 3 Frontage Road Lanes,Exit Ramp Verified at 4:48 PM on on 9/19/2019
 NORTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Westbound At John Ralston Exit Ramp Verified at 11:47 AM on on 9/19/2019
SH 275 / HARBORSIDE Eastbound At 51ST (PELICAN ISLAND CAUSEWAY) in Galveston County All Mainlanes Verified at 8:54 AM on on 9/18/2019
SH 275 / HARBORSIDE Westbound At 14th St/ Christopher Columbus Blvd in Galveston County All Mainlanes Verified at 8:56 AM on on 9/18/2019
