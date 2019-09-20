I-10 shut down in both directions after barges hit San Jacinto River bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — I-10 remains shut down in both directions after multiple barges broke loose and hit the San Jacinto River bridge overnight. The interstate highway remains closed going eastbound at Magnolia Street and westbound at Crosby Lynchburg Road.

"The bridge was shut down for precautionary reasons," Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Billy Stephens said. "TxDOT has been called out. They've looked at the bridge. They're unable to inspect it at the this time due to water being so high."

Nine barges broke loose from the Southwest Shipyard and at least two of them struck the bridge around midnight, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

HCSO said besides checking for structural damage, another reason the bridge is shut down is the possibility of the barges having a combustible liquid on board. Officials aren't able to say for sure if that's the case, but want to keep everyone safe.

TxDOT says to use SH 225 as an alternate route.