Avoid the rain this weekend by going to see the iconic musical "A Chorus Line" at the Hobby Center...brought to you by Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS). Shannon LaNier kicks it with actor and associate choreographer Josh Walden for all the details.
Kick Off Your Weekend At TUTS
