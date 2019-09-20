× SHELTERS: Lakewood Church, Gallery Furniture and others open doors after Imelda devastates Houston

HOUSTON — The following organizations have opened their doors in order to help those in need of shelter, food and other resources after Tropical Depression Imelda caused major flooding and damages in several cities across southeast Texas.

SOUTHEAST TEXAS

Beaumont Civic Center – 701 Main St., Beaumont, TX

Grace Community Baptist Church – 22044 Burrell-Wingate Road, Beaumont, TX

White Park Community Building – 225 White Park Drive, Anahuac, TX

First Baptist Church Hamshire – 25403 TX-124, Hamshire, TX

Orange County Convention and Expo Center – 11475 FM 1442, Orange, TX

YYAFA – 170 Highway 418, Silsbee, TX

EAST HOUSTON

Sheldon Elementary School – 17203 Hall Shepperd Rd., Houston, TX

NORTHEAST HOUSTON

Calvary Baptist Church – North Blair Avenue, Cleveland, TX

Humble First Assembly of God – 1915 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass, Humble, TX

MCTX East Montgomery County Senior Center – 21679 McCleskey Road, New Caney TX

NORTH HOUSTON

Gallery Furniture – 6006 North Fwy, Houston, TX

St. Simon’s and St. Jude’s Catholic Church – 26777 Glen Loch Road, Spring, TX

St. James Catholic Church – 22800 Aldine Westfield Rd., Spring, TX

Wildwood United Methodist – 8911 FM 1488, Magnolia, TX

NORTHWEST HOUSTON

St. Timothy Lutheran Church – 14225 Hargrave Road, Houston, TX

INNER LOOP

Lakewood Church – 3700 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX