MacArthur High School presents ‘A World Caged’ and ‘Sara Hangel’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork from local districts in our area. This week, we're featuring work from students over at Aldine ISD's MacArthur High School.

Rene Vela's piece is called "A World Caged." Rene says the drawing is of his pet cockatiel ruffling her feathers in her cage. Rene says he likes art because it allows him to put crazy idea onto paper.

Hector Tovar's piece is called "Sara Hangel," and the photo is a picture he took of his girlfriend sitting on a bench. Hector likes art and photography because it allows him to be creative.