Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork from students around the Houston area. This week, we're featuring work from students at Aldine ISD's MacArthur High School.

Corvin Tapia's piece is called "Urban NYC." Corvin says that while in New York, he wanted to capture different views of the city.

Devin Mendez's piece is called "Nina Paca." Devin says it's a photo of his grandma, and that he took the photo because it was his first time seeing her in 13 years, so he wanted to cherish the memory.