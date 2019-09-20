KINGWOOD, Texas —It was a stir of emotions Friday morning as Kingwood many residents slowly started to return home after being stranded out in different parts of the city the past several hours due to floodwaters ushered in by Tropical Depression Imelda. Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe spoke with residents of the Woodstream subdivision— some of who returned to flooded homes and others who were grateful to find their belongings intact.
Emotions stir as Kingwood residents return home after Imelda
-
Harris County officials strongly urge northeast residents to stay home during flash flood emergency
-
Judge Lina Hidalgo reminds Harris County residents to be cautious as Imelda hit Houston
-
State of Disaster declared for southeast Texas as residents face Imelda flooding
-
Hundreds of cars abandoned in Houston after drivers couldn’t get through floodwaters
-
Harris County officials keeping close eye on roadways, bayous as Imelda brings in heavy rain
-
-
Harris County meteorologist Jeff Linder gives insight Imelda as Houston Flash Flood Watch continues
-
Drivers stranded in Winnie as east Houston hit with intense thunderstorms
-
Drivers face floodwaters in southeast Houston as heavy rain from Imelda pours in
-
Meet Wilson the Eagle Owl! Moody Gardens brings Morning Dose a new wildlife friend
-
Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts two years later: One-on-one with Houston Councilman Greg Travis
-
-
Dorian is approaching Puerto Rico and it could bring life-threatening flash floods
-
This 11-year-old boy is a published author and motivational speaker
-
Dorian could be the strongest hurricane to hit Florida’s east coast since Andrew