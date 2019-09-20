Emotions stir as Kingwood residents return home after Imelda

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGWOOD, Texas —It was a stir of emotions Friday morning as Kingwood many residents slowly started to return home after being stranded out in different parts of the city the past several hours due to floodwaters ushered in by Tropical Depression Imelda. Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe spoke with residents of the Woodstream subdivision— some of who returned to flooded homes and others who were grateful to find their belongings intact.