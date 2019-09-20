SCHOOL CLOSURES and delays Friday due to Imelda flooding

HOUSTON — Multiple school districts, universities and government offices throughout the Greater Houston area are closed Friday due to intense flooding and other damage left from Tropical Depression Imelda.

School Closures and Delays

Alief ISD – CLOSED

Angleton ISD – CLOSED

Awty International School

BakerRipley locations, schools and Head Start Centers – CLOSED

Beatrice Mayes Institute – CLOSED

Channelview ISD – CLOSED

Dayton ISD – CLOSED

The Fay School – CLOSED

Fort Bend ISD – CLOSED

Galena Park ISD – CLOSED

Galveston ISD – CLOSED

Goodrich ISD – CLOSED

Harris County Department of Education schools, Head Start centers and offices – CLOSED

Houston ISD – CLOSED

Huffman – CLOSED

Incarnate Word Academy – CLOSED

KATY ISD – OPEN (Normal Operations)

New Caney ISD – CLOSED

Post Oak School – CLOSED

Pro-Vision Academy – CLOSED

Second Baptist School – CLOSED

St. Francis Episcopal – CLOSED

St. John XXIII College Preparatory – CLOSED

St. Thomas Episcopal – CLOSED

St. Mark’s Episcopal School – CLOSED

Shepherd ISD – CLOSED

Splendora ISD – CLOSED

Stafford MSD – CLOSED

Texas City – OPEN (Normal Operations)

The Woodlands Christian Academy – CLOSED

ALL YES Prep Public Schools – CLOSED

Wonderland Private School – CLOSED

Varnett Public School – CLOSED

Yellowstone Schools – CLOSED

College/University Closures and Delays

Brazosport College – CLOSED

Galveston College – CLOSED

ALL Houston Community College campuses – CLOSED

Houston Baptist University – CLOSED

ALL Lone Star College campus – CLOSED

University of Houston – Clear Lake – CLOSED

University of Houston – Downtown – CLOSED

University of Houston – Pearland – CLOSED

University of Houston – TMC – CLOSED

University of St. Thomas – CLOSED

Other Offices

Harris County District Courts

Litigants need to contact courts and reschedule,

Jury call canceled (no reschedule), jurors in trial need to contact courts

Click here to check the status of flights at Bush Intercontinental Airport

Click here to check the status of flights at William P. Hobby Airport

Click here to see revised scheduled for Solid Waste Management Department