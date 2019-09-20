SCHOOL CLOSURES and delays Friday due to Imelda flooding

HOUSTON — Multiple school districts, universities and government offices throughout the Greater Houston area are closed Friday due to intense flooding and other damage left from Tropical Depression Imelda.
School Closures and Delays
Alief ISD – CLOSED
Angleton ISD – CLOSED
Awty International School
BakerRipley locations, schools and Head Start Centers – CLOSED
Beatrice Mayes Institute – CLOSED
Channelview ISD – CLOSED
Dayton ISD – CLOSED
The Fay School – CLOSED
Fort Bend ISD – CLOSED
Galena Park ISD – CLOSED
Galveston ISD – CLOSED
Goodrich ISD – CLOSED
Harris County Department of Education schools, Head Start centers and offices – CLOSED
Houston ISD – CLOSED
Huffman – CLOSED
Incarnate Word Academy – CLOSED
KATY ISD – OPEN (Normal Operations)
New Caney ISD – CLOSED
Post Oak School – CLOSED
Pro-Vision Academy – CLOSED
Second Baptist School – CLOSED
St. Francis Episcopal – CLOSED
St. John XXIII College Preparatory – CLOSED
St. Thomas Episcopal – CLOSED
St. Mark’s Episcopal School – CLOSED
Shepherd ISD – CLOSED
Splendora ISD – CLOSED
Stafford MSD – CLOSED
Texas City – OPEN (Normal Operations)
The Woodlands Christian Academy – CLOSED
ALL YES Prep Public Schools – CLOSED
Wonderland Private School – CLOSED
Varnett Public School – CLOSED
Yellowstone Schools – CLOSED
College/University Closures and Delays
Brazosport College – CLOSED
Galveston College – CLOSED
ALL Houston Community College campuses – CLOSED
Houston Baptist University – CLOSED
ALL Lone Star College campus – CLOSED
University of Houston – Clear Lake – CLOSED
University of Houston – Downtown – CLOSED
University of Houston – Pearland – CLOSED
University of Houston – TMC – CLOSED
University of St. Thomas – CLOSED
Other Offices
Harris County District Courts
- Litigants need to contact courts and reschedule,
- Jury call canceled (no reschedule), jurors in trial need to contact courts
Click here to check the status of flights at Bush Intercontinental Airport
Click here to check the status of flights at William P. Hobby Airport
Click here to see revised scheduled for Solid Waste Management Department