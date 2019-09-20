State of Disaster declared for southeast Texas as residents face Imelda flooding

HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for several southeast Texas counties Thursday after Imelda left intense flooding and other devastation in the area, according to the governor’s office.

The declaration should ensure local officials, including those in local hard-hit counties of Harris and Chambers, will have access to any state resources needed to respond to severe weather.

“The State of Texas is working closely with local officials and emergency personnel to provide the resources they need to keep Texans safe from Tropical Storm Imelda,” Abbott said. “I thank our first responders who are acting swiftly to help the communities that are facing this severe weather event. I urge all those in the path of this storm to take the necessary precautions and heed all warnings from local officials.”

A disaster declaration has been declared in the following counties: Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Newton, Orange and San Jacinto.

OFFICIAL DECLARATION