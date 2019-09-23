Aldine ISD’s Carter Academy presents ‘The Last Balloon’ and ‘Big Discovery’

Each week, we feature student artwork from students around the Houston area. This week, we’re featuring work from students at Aldine ISD’s Carter Academy.

Our first photo is by 8-year-old Avery James. He's in the fourth grade and his photo is called "The Last Balloon." Avery says he enjoys Art because you can try new things and be creative.

Our second photo is by 9-year-old Zarin McCoy. He's also in the 4th grade, and his photo is called the "Big Discovery." Zarin says the photo depicts things like skeletons, crystals and rocks -- all things a girl found when she went into a cave.

