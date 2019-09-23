Dry shampoo bottle explodes in St. Louis woman’s vehicle, destroys sunroof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS - A mother is warning others about leaving certain beauty products in hot cars after a bottle of dry shampoo exploded in her daughter's car, blowing off the sunroof.

Christine Debrecht said her daughter left her dry shampoo in her vehicle all day and they discovered the sunroof had been blown off.

She said the product does have a warning on it that it cannot be warmed but she knows it's easy for some people to forget, so she wanted to put out a reminder.

Debrecht told KTVI she was relived her 19-year-old daughter wasn't in the vehicle when the bottle exploded.