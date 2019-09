Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homecoming season is upon us, and many high school students can't wait to enjoy the big game and flaunt elaborate mums! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits the magical mum workshop of Houston's The Mum Queen!

Elizabeth Cleaver has been crafting mums for about 30 years. Maggie talks to her about the craft, how she got into the business and how she continue to find inspiration. Plus, we get a quick lesson on making some of the most popular mum details.

