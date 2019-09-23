Need help after Imelda? Harris County starts recovery fund for those impacted by storm and flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo have established the Imelda Assistance Fund to meet the needs of those who suffered damage during the storm and the flooding that followed.

Imelda took most residents by surprise last week and dumped more than 40 inches of rain in some areas. On Monday, recovery was just starting for some.

Two new recovery sites opened Monday to help those seeking recovery assistance, information and other resources. This includes information about where people can find access to food and temporary housing, support for cleanup and debris removal, legal services and guidance on how to file insurance claims.

RESOURCE & RECOVERY CENTERS

Kingwood United Methodist Church

1799 Woodland Hills Dr, Kingwood, TX 77339

Mon. - Fri. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Grayson Community Center

13828 Corpus Christie St. Houston, TX 77015

Sat. - Sun. 9 a.m. - Noon

There will be more help when it comes to clean up starting Monday. If you need help cleaning up, you are encouraged to register with Crisis Cleanup by calling ‪844-451-1954.

If you are cleaning up on your own, remember to take photos of any floodwater in your home and save any damaged personal property if possible. If you have to throw things away, take a picture of it first. Also, make sure to save all your receipts from purchases you make during recovery efforts, it will come in handy later.

There’s no doubt this will all take some time—there are still 10 Red Cross Shelters set up and the Salvation Army is continuing to serve food and give out clean up kits across the area.