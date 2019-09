Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston saw devastating flooding once again throughout the city last week. Residents also saw those all too familiar images of people stranded in their cars. And for many, their cars were a complete loss.

Do you know what to do if your car was damaged in the flood, or if you have your car towed from a flooded road? Insurance Bonds of Texas agent Warren Spiwak visits Morning Dose to help answer those questions and more.