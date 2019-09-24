Aldine ISD’s Carter Academy presents ‘Come Back!’ and ‘Dinosaur Attack’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork from students around the Houston area. This week, we’re featuring work from students at Aldine ISD’s Carter Academy.

Our first photo is by 10-year-old Andrew Nicasio. He's in the 5th grade, and his photo project is called "Come Back!" Andrew says the story behind his photo is about a boy who fell while playing with his dog.

Our second piece is by 8-year-old Valentin Alanis. He's in the 3rd grade and his piece is called "Dinosaur Attack." Valentin says for his piece, he simply drew his toy dinosaur in the jungle.