Fandemic Tour 2019 to bring Sebastian Stan, Jon Bernthal, other big names to Houston 

Posted 9:27 AM, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:37AM, September 24, 2019

Are you a huge superhero or Marvel fan? Do you love a little action in the ring from your fav WWE star? Well, you get the chance to meet your favorites right here in H-town! Founder of the Fandemic Tour John Macaluso visits Morning Dose to tell viewers all about it.

Let's connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.