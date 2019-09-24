Fandemic Tour 2019 to bring Sebastian Stan, Jon Bernthal, other big names to Houston 

Are you a huge superhero or Marvel fan? Do you love a little action in the ring from your fav WWE star? Well, you get the chance to meet your favorites right here in H-town! Founder of the Fandemic Tour John Macaluso visits Morning Dose to tell viewers all about it.
