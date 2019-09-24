Is your career or company stagnant and not at the performance level it should be? Well maybe it's time to upgrade you! Here with help is corporate anthropologist and author of On the Brink Andi Simon.
‘On the Brink’ author Andi Simon shares tips for revitalizing employee performance
-
Blind singer with autism wins America’s Got Talent
-
Walter Suhr and Mango Punch! to perform at Art in the Park event in Katy
-
Many dream of a total body makeover, but how many actually achieve it?
-
Dorian is approaching Puerto Rico and it could bring life-threatening flash floods
-
Puerto Rico under a tropical storm warning, hurricane watch as Dorian approaches
-
-
DJ XO talks latest album,’Young Legend III,’ performs live on Morning Dose
-
Music, dancing and more during FREE Theater District Open House event this weekend
-
‘Vamos A Vercruz:’ Houston author encourages children to explore new worlds, culture in latest book
-
This 11-year-old boy is a published author and motivational speaker
-
Dominique Hammons performs original number from new album ‘Flavors’
-
-
Emily Arrow performs ‘We are Enough’ on Morning Dose
-
New York Times best-selling author Katharine McGee talks ‘American Royals’ book after big release
-
‘Surviving Marriage’ in 2019: Relationship talk with experts Rufus and Jenny Triplett