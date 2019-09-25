I-10 at San Jacinto River bridge now open in both directions after barge incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Drivers in the Channelview area took a sigh of relief Wednesday after officials opened two lanes in both directions of I-10 at the San Jacinto River bridge. All lanes had been closed since several days ago when multiple barges crashed into the bridge.

The Texas Department of Transportation reconfigured the eastbound lanes of the interstate so that two lanes are for eastbound traffic and the other two can be used for westbound traffic. Officials confirmed the eastbound lanes opened late Tuesday and the westbound lanes shortly after at about 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Eventhough it is not completely back to normal, Wednesday's traffic was much better than what drivers had been dealing with. TxDOT is still asking everyone to stay patient and drive carefully in the area.

Here’s a look at I-10 over the San Jacinto River Bridge. @TxDOTHouston crews reconfigured the EB lanes so that there are 2 lanes heading east & 2 heading west. They’re asking everyone to drive carefully as it is a work zone! 🚧 @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/OPCymD8gbq — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) September 25, 2019

Shortly before midnight Friday, officials reported nine barges had broken loose from the San Jacinto River fleet and at least two of the barges hit the bridge. The incident happened day after Houston was hit with severe rain from Tropical Storm Imelda. Water levels raised to a point that it was difficult for TxDOT to do a proper inspection of the bridge right away.

By Sunday, we got an update that the barges had been dislodged from the bridge and that crews were resuming full inspection of the damage.

Part of how that works is crews scan the underwater portion of the bridge with sonar technology and then once it’s safe to do so, divers inspect the underwater portions of the bridge, too.

TxDOT has not announced a timeline for when the bridge will be back to full operations.